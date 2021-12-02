Digitally Slammed Nissan Silvia S15 Easily Reminds Us of NFS Heat’s Golden Days

Oddly enough, few automotive virtual artists show their passion for video racing games via their digital work. Although it’s right up their alley. There is a major exception, though.
Jon Pumfrey, the virtual artist behind DomesticMango (aka dm_jon on social media) has been highlighting Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios’ latest installment in the Forza Horizon series for a while. Either through smoking hot widebody Toyota Supras or by way of artsy wood/carbon fiber-themed Bugatti Chirons (check it out below).
But here’s the thing. If anyone wants to remember the golden old days of crazy video car racing (instead of simulating reality), then Electronic Arts’ Need for Speed franchise has the upper hand. Not in terms of making you feel closer to actually controlling those cars. But of feeling able to withstand anything, including crashes at 200 mph (321 kph), or getting chased by cops (without getting to prison).
Anyway, it seems that Jon has decided to have a break from Forza Horizon 5 and got back to his earlier love of making everything an NFS asset. This time around, it is Nissan's Silvia S15 turn. Dressed up in gold and looking slammed into the ground as if all metal components were evenly attracted closer to the ground by a mysterious force.
That’s probably the artist’s CGI brush making sure we’re getting all the right JDM tuning vibes. Along with the aerodynamic body kit, as well as the cool blacked-out aftermarket wheels. While the pixel master clearly signals his intent to honor the NFS Heat legacy, the dark details might also be the reason behind his odd Cyberpunk hashtag. Though, for me, it’s all NFS and almost nothing retro-noir...
Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. This is probably why the virtual Silvia S15 project might stir up some controversy, no matter how clean this build looks. Case in point, the author’s fans’ initial comments mention that it looks like a dream car, though a crimson Nissan paintjob would have been more suited on this occasion!
