Minty Widebody Lambo Huracan Spits Digital Flames, Has Raw Forged Carbon “Flesh”

Presented via an online reveal back in December 2013 and then released into the wild at the Geneva Motor Show the following year, Lamborghini’s Huracan is starting to grow a bit long in the tooth. No worries, here is a digital automotive tuner to the rescue, NFS (Unite) style.
All eyes are probably still turned at Lamborghini’s 2022 Countach LPI 800-4, both in real life and across the virtual realm. But there’s at least one pixel master that has decided to dwell the long straight-line plains and twisty CGI mountain roads of imagination land a bit differently.
Not that he’s breaking away from the “vintage” Lambo cues, but Jon Pumfrey, the virtual artist behind the Domestic Mango brand (aka dm_jon) on social media, has decided to go for traditional NFS vibes. And the Need for Speed entry is represented with help from Lambo’s “affordable” supercar, the Huracan sports model. But there’s always a twist, of course.
Just to make sure the aging Italian exotic will be relevant for the new age of customizations, the pixel master opted for “an extra little freshness.” It’s pretty obvious what he means by that, judging by the Minty Green paintjob, of course. But the details are also relevant.
First of all, we are presented with an unapologetic build that features a rakish widebody aerodynamic kit and doesn’t shy away from spitting up flames inside. Well, the garage doors do seem to be virtually open, so there’s no danger of consuming all the oxygen, at least. There’s a peril of mesmerizing NFS fans new and old, though, thanks to cues such as the racy wheel and tire package, or the modern forged carbon bits and pieces.
And, at least on this occasion, we also know a little something about the technical specifications. The virtual artist based this Huracan reinterpretation on the Performante. So, it’s safe to assume the V10 churns out at least 631 horsepower and even in a stock configuration will propel the supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, ahead of reaching a top speed of over 200 mph (322 kph).
