“Graffiti-Bombed” VW Beetle Cleverly Hides a Digital Restomod's Widebody Soul

Much has been said about Volkswagen’s Type 1 (aka the Bug, among many other nicknames). And while the original’s story officially ended in the real world almost two decades ago, there’s still a lot to be recounted. Especially in the virtual realm.
Some say that living with a vintage Beetle is an unusual way of life compared to other vehicles – and even other classic cars. But how about expressing yourself through digital creation? Well, that’s an artsy form of love, for sure.
Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D artist going by the demetr0s_designs moniker on social media, has recently said that “summertime is always on my mind.” A lot of people can relate to that, but not all of them to a cute little, teal-painted Beetle beach cruiser.
Anyway, working on that sunny memento probably gave him even more ideas as his next project turned out focused on the original “der Kafer” (beetle, in German) even some more. Up to the point where he decided to completely transform a vintage Bug into a proper restomod.
One with a front bumper delete, shaved front fenders, slim LED headlights, cool new front/rear-wheel setup, and almost invisible taillights. Oh, and not to mention the glorious widebody aerodynamic kit. This includes both front and rear diffusers, new side skirts, as well as an utterly crazy rear-wing contraption – complete with beefy air intakes for the rear engine.
Believe it or not, the white-painted Beetle restomod was still called a “work-in-progress” by the pixel master, even with all these additions and subtractions. Thus, he also decided upon a quick and “dirty” livery trial, which included stuff like industrial, Sci-Fi, Graffiti, racer, and even rainbow designs.
In the end, the “Bombed Beetle” project won, with art inspired by the cool outdoor works of UK’s Banksy. And given the slightly outrageous widebody alterations, it’s a fitting graffiti livery – if our own two cents are allowed. Too bad it’s just wishful thinking...
