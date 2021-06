Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback Will Have New Cells and Increased Range

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback will not be replaced by the Q6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron Sportback, as previously thought. According to Greg Kable – from Autocar – Audi’s electric flagship will receive a mid-cycle restyling in the second half of 2022, giving it more than a refreshed appearance. The new vehicles will also travel a lot further.