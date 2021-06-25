Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback Will Have New Cells and Increased Range

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback will not be replaced by the Q6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron Sportback, as previously thought. According to Greg Kable – from Autocar – Audi’s electric flagship will receive a mid-cycle restyling in the second half of 2022, giving it more than a refreshed appearance. The new vehicles will also travel a lot further.
Audi would be planning to replace the cells it currently uses in the e-tron family. Although Kable did not mention precisely what changes about these new cells, it probably relates to energy density. With that, Audi could either deliver a lighter battery pack for the same 95 kWh the current vehicles present or increase the amount of energy it offers in the same volume.
Kable source also said that the German company wants to give the flagship EVs more efficient electric motors and an improved electronics system. Those changes would allow the car to spend less energy and recover more with regenerative braking. All things included, the e-tron should increase its range from 400 km (249 miles) to more than 600 km (373 miles).
That’s a 50% improvement, which is more than enough for anyone willing to buy an e-tron now to wait for the restyling. Either that or require a good discount for the current vehicle. In both cases, the e-tron family will still ride on the modified MLB architecture that Audi used to create them.
Buyers willing to get a more modern EV should definitely wait for the Q6 e-tron family, which is currently under development. It will use a dedicated platform for electric cars, the PPE, which is the same one used by the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. Considering how much these EVs are praised by anyone who drives them, that would probably be a wise choice.
When the e-tron is finally slated for replacement, Kable said its successor would be called the Q8 e-tron, a vehicle with similar exterior dimensions. The Q6 e-tron is a smaller crossover, but it offers much more interior space due to its dedicated architecture.
