1970 Ford Mustang True Barn Find Sees Daylight After Decades in Storage

A 1970 Ford Mustang that spent many years in a garage is now ready to get back on the road, with the current owner explaining the car is 100% complete.
In other words, this Mustang is ready for a full restoration, and given all the parts are still there, the project should theoretically be rather easy.
Let’s start with the obvious and say the Mustang doesn’t come in a tip-top shape, though on the other hand, it’s not a rust bucket either. The current condition makes a lot of sense given the car has spent many years in storage, as eBay seller thecarbusiness says the vehicle was parked in a garage back in 1992.
Previously owned by a Philadelphia police officer, this convertible appears to come with minimal rust, and the Grabber Blue finish on the body is said to be original.
Now let’s move to what’s hiding under the hood.
This Mustang is powered by a six-cylinder engine, but the seller says it no longer starts and runs.
When it comes to six-cylinder engines, the MY 1970 Mustang was offered with either a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower or a 250 (4.1-liter), with the power output rated at 120 and 155 horsepower, respectively.
Ford obviously offered plenty of V8 options, and the top engine for this model year was the 429 (7.0-liter) Boss 4-barrel developing 375 horsepower.
This Mustang comes without a title and any type of documentation, with the odometer indicating around 80,000 miles (128,700 km).
So at the end of the day, it’s clearly the kind of Mustang that totally deserves to be restored, though, on the other hand, all of the above make it a very solid candidate for such a project. And since such Mustangs are very rare, the online auction has attracted tens of bids already, with the top offer at the time of writing reaching $5,000.
