Wild sCarabane Eco Habitat Does Things You Didn't Know Were Possible for an RV

Folks, if you've never heard of sCarabane, you wouldn't be alone. I, too, just ran across this French brand of mobile homes. From 2013 to 2017, sCarabane popped up on the mobile home market as a brand of Fillon Technologies, a time in which they offered three prototype homes capable of completely functional on their own.
That's right, the sCarabane is a mobile home that can keep all functions running without you even being there. All that's done with a slew of "green" technologies that may end up costing you nothing more than water consumption.
Now, just to get a clear idea of what it is we're looking at, the newest model, the 2017 prototype, is a mobile home that comes in with a price no less than 200,000 EUR (226,812 USD); bear with me, it may just be worth every penny.
First of all, the sCarabane makes use of the natural elements on a scale rarely displayed by mobile housing units. It harnesses the power of the Sun via two sources and even wind. All that's missing is a waterwheel. Then again, it doesn't need it because the three previously mentioned systems can produce a maximum of 4 kW of energy at full blast. Is that really necessary? Kind of, yeah.
That's all great and all, but what do you do when there's no sunlight? In that case, sCarabane deploys a wind turbine with which to harness the power of another readily available energy source. Again 500 watts of juice will be produced by this system. Here's a homework lesson for you; check out Gorlov helical turbines and Savonius turbines. This one seems like a mix of both.
One other trick up this home's sleeve takes all those systems and boosts their capabilities to the next level. Overall, sCarabane is set up on a 360-degree rotating platform with a wheel bearing. It's on this platform that your habitat will sit, and it does this so that it can automatically track and rotate the home to always be in optimum positioning to use the Sun's rays. I swear, it moves like a sunflower, always following the Sun.
From here, one of the wings is transformed into a patio area suitable for group activities and even a barbeque. At the same time, the other wind can be nothing more than an empty lounge to be set up as you like, or do things by the book and create two bedrooms, one with a double bed and the other with two singles.
The central living space, or trailer, includes a modular dinette suitable to sleep another two guests, a fully-stocked kitchen worthy of this machine's asking price, and finally, the bathroom, equipped with a toilet on one side and shower and vanity on the other. Features like dishwasher or washer/dryer combo are also seen in the images.
direct access to the patio, perfect for a bar-like experience. The dining area also includes that massive viewing bubble seen at the end of the trailer. Imagine falling asleep under this thing.
All that is then neatly packed up and ready to move as a structure 2.5 m (8.2 ft) wide, 7.8 m (25.6 ft) long, and 2.8 m (9.2 ft)high. Overall, it's going to weigh 2.5 tonnes or 2.75 tons (6,062 lbs or 2,750 kg). Not bad, considering what this thing turns into when you're stationary.
Since the manufacturer's website does not mention any other furnishings or systems you may find, all we have are the images to keep us busy. Better yet, give this crew a call and see just how much you're dream sCarabane will run you. While the end product will seem like quite the hole in your pocket, it appears that this home does so much more than your average home or RV.
With the way things are moving, it won't be long before RVs and mobile homes do the whole mobile bit on their own, all from the comfort of an app on our phone. What, it's not that far-fetched a statement; give it time.
