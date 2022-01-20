Discontinued Ford Fusion Sport Drags Mustang EcoBoost, Results Are Unexpected

Some say that nobody asked Ford to provide a turbocharged V6 mid-size sedan. But once Fusion Sport units reached (its few) owners, legends said they discovered a hidden gem. Well, the surprises keep coming.
Forgotten and neglected by everyone, save for the community, Ford’s Fusion Sport sedan comes out onto the playing field as a sort of OEM sleeper sedan. At least that’s the impression given by the example prepared for Canadian drag racing in the latest video (embedded below) from the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube.
Even Sam apparently forgot the Fusion Sport nameplate even existed. Luckily, he was quick to stage an interesting fight between a stock, blacked-out example and a Ford Mustang 2.3-liter EcoBoost. The latter, coincidence or not, is also a menacingly dark unit with smoked taillights and all the black bells and whistles, including the wheels.
Interestingly, a quick look at the specification sheet will show that Ford gave a slight OEM advantage to its four-door representative. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost Mustang present on the windy Canadian dragstrip packs 310 horsepower. Meanwhile, its Fusion Sport opponent has a 2.7-liter turbo V6 good for a narrowly higher rating of 325 hp. On the other hand, the latter is slightly heavier, so their power-to-weight ratios end up identical.
That probably means the eventual outcome will be down to driver skill, the way each car sends out the power, as well as traction. Quick hint: there is one car with RWD and one with all-wheel drive. Care to guess which one?
Anyway, the first two rounds (kicking off at the 2:02 mark) – which are traditional drags, as always – show there is only one possible clear victor. A Ford, which is only natural. Jokes aside, Blue Oval’s Fusion Sport gets the host shocked as it easily wipes the floor with Ford’s legendary Mustang. Both times, just to make sure no mistakes were made.
Next up come the slightly more relevant (in the real world, as opposed to a prepped racing surface) rolls from 50 kph (31 mph), starting at the 4:07 mark. This time around, the roles get reversed, and the mighty Mustang finally (and rather narrowly) shows its Fusion Sport four-door brand sibling who is the iconic boss...
