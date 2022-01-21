2024 Ford Mustang S650 Morphs Into Outlandish EV Coupe to Upset GT500s

Once production-bodied test mules of the upcoming seventh-generation Mustang were finally spied, it was only logical that everyone would board the S650 hype train. With a virtual EV twist, on this occasion.
It has been rumored and postponed on countless occasions, in the most traditional Ford way (remember the Bronco debacles?). But we are (probably) nearing the end of the ordeal. Still, there is more than enough time before the Blue Oval head honchos will officially unveil the next Mustang iteration.
Thus, virtual artists have jumped at the occasion. And gave us their first imaginative looks of the next generation pony/muscle car. Interestingly, while the prototypes made distinct ICE sounds, pixel masters are also keen to show the upcoming Mustang has a Mach-E fighting chance. In the form of a zero-emission unofficial makeover.
Kleber Silva, a Barueri, Brazil-based virtual artist better known as KDesign AG on Behance, continues his Chinese focus. What we mean by that is the CGI expert has fallen for the recently introduced 2022 Ford Mondeo and VW Lamando L. The Asian version of the defunct Fusion and soon-to-be-retired Old Continent Mondeo has a very cool look inspired by the Evos mid-size “crosswagon.”
And it quickly became a darling of the virtual realm, morphing into a potential base for a wishful thinking Capri revival. As well as a Mondeo Wagon, courtesy of the same author that now wants it to live a fruitful two-door EV life. Well, if the former is for the practical family, the latter is probably for those who might seek to spite both Mach-E crossovers, as well as supercharged V8 Shelby GT500 purists.
Frankly, it’s probably safe to assume that Ford will never use Chinese Mondeo styling on a Mustang EV. But the outlandish design is still a remarkable sight. Now, let’s imagine it swapped with Blue Oval’s powertrain from the real-world Mustang Mach-E 1400 prototype! That would be a hoot...
