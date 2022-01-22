1969 Ford Mustang Sitting for 20 Years Seeks a Comeback, Restoration Already Jumpstarted

If you wanted a Ford Mustang back in 1969, the first engine you were offered was the 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower.
But at the same time, Ford also offered a lineup of V8 engines, starting with the 302 (4.9-liter) 2-barrel and 4-barrel rated at 210 and 290 horsepower, respectively. The 4-barrel, however, was exclusive to Boss models and was available on both 1969 and 1970 Mustangs.
1969 was the last year for the 351 (5.8-liter) Windsor in both 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations, but at the same time, the American firm also offered a more powerful 390 (6.4-liter) developing 320 horsepower.
The Mustang that we have here also comes with a 351 under the hood, and according to eBay seller rbassmaster, this unit has already been rebuilt by a previous owner. In other words, someone has already jumpstarted the restoration project, though the Mustang now needs someone else to complete this mission.
As you can easily figure out by just clicking the photos in the gallery, this 1969 Mustang doesn’t come in its best shape, but this was something to be expected anyway. The vehicle spent no less than 2 decades in storage, so whoever plans to buy it shouldn’t be surprised if they come across some rust issues in the usual places.
The interior, too, needs a full restoration, and while the floors are solid, the dash exhibits some cracks, while the top must be replaced completely.
The good news is this Mustang comes with a series of extra parts that have been collected by the current owner in the last few years specifically to begin a restoration process.
At first glance, this 1969 Mustang looks to be a very compelling candidate for total restoration, though, at the same time, it goes without saying nobody should expect the car to come cheap. The bidding is underway as we speak, with the top offer already reaching $8,500.
