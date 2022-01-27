Ford Bronco Arctic Trucks Rendering Combines Widebody Fenders With Massive Tires

Remember when Top Gear’s JC and Captain Slow went to the North Magnetic Pole in a Toyota Hilux pickup truck modified by Arctic Trucks for this very purpose? So does pixel artist Abimelec Arellano, which brings us to the two-door Ford Bronco design study posted on his Facebook page.
For starters, the body-on-frame sport utility vehicle based on the T6.2 platform of the all-new Ranger is rocking boxy widebody fenders that accommodate a set of gargantuan tires. Nokian Hakkapeliitta 44-inch rubber boots come to mind, weighing in at 70 kilograms (154 pounds) per corner. The Hakkapeliitta features a supported center rib and enforced shoulder blocks, an 18-mm tread depth, and no fewer than 172 stud holes.
These massive tires, which measure 475/70 by 17 inches, can handle up to 2.4 bars (34.8 pounds per square inch). The Finnish tire manufacturer and Iceland-based Arctic Trucks collaborate since eons ago, and as far as Ford products are concerned, they did modify an F-150 with 44s two years ago.
“I really like the color scheme Ford has with their new Raptor offerings,” writes the Photoshop expert. “So I carried it over here, although inverted.”
Pictured with a 44-inch spare tire out back and a winch up front, the Arctic Trucks-inspired Bronco rendering would be complete with a set of beefy portal axles instead of the bone-stock independent front suspension and Dana 44 AdvanTEK M220 solid axle out back. The Mercedes-Benz Unimog, Hummer H1, and the AM General HMMWV all feature portal-type axles.
The pros of portal axles are ground clearance, gearing, and strength. But nevertheless, there are many cons to speak of, starting with the relatively high price. Lubrication is another issue, the complex hub assemblies may overheat at speed, you need robust axle control elements, and most importantly, more moving parts equals more things that may fail.
These massive tires, which measure 475/70 by 17 inches, can handle up to 2.4 bars (34.8 pounds per square inch). The Finnish tire manufacturer and Iceland-based Arctic Trucks collaborate since eons ago, and as far as Ford products are concerned, they did modify an F-150 with 44s two years ago.
“I really like the color scheme Ford has with their new Raptor offerings,” writes the Photoshop expert. “So I carried it over here, although inverted.”
Pictured with a 44-inch spare tire out back and a winch up front, the Arctic Trucks-inspired Bronco rendering would be complete with a set of beefy portal axles instead of the bone-stock independent front suspension and Dana 44 AdvanTEK M220 solid axle out back. The Mercedes-Benz Unimog, Hummer H1, and the AM General HMMWV all feature portal-type axles.
The pros of portal axles are ground clearance, gearing, and strength. But nevertheless, there are many cons to speak of, starting with the relatively high price. Lubrication is another issue, the complex hub assemblies may overheat at speed, you need robust axle control elements, and most importantly, more moving parts equals more things that may fail.