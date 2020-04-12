Arctic Trucks Ford F-150 Boasts Nokian Hakkapeliitta 44-Inch Snow Tires

Astronauts to Flee Crew Dragon on Slidewire Baskets and Mine Resistant Vehicles

The F-150 needs no introduction, and as we all know, there are some wild builds out there. Hennessey, for example, offers the VelociRaptor 6x6 with a modified twin-turbo V6 for good measure. To the most serious in the off-roading crowd, even that six-wheeled behemoth is vanilla. 18 photos



First things first, Nokian Hakkapeliitta is how those tires are called. Weighing in at 70 kilograms (154 pounds) each, the Finnish company developed these tires in collaboration with Arctic Trucks “to master the world’s harshest winter conditions.” Measuring over one meter in diameter, the tire’s tread pattern forms a sharp V optimized for cleaning the grooves from slush and snow.



To ensure off-roadworthiness, the Hakkapeliitta features enforced shoulder blocks and a supported center rib. The 44s can also be studded, hence the 172 stud holes on the tire. Featuring a tread depth of 18 millimeters, the Hakkapeliitta handles a maximum air pressure of 240 kPa or 2.4 bars.



Turning our attention back to the Arctic Trucks F-150, chief executive Emil Grimsson has tested the 44-inch overlander for two weeks in Iceland to validate these tires on the full-size workhorse from Ford. Auxiliary LEDs in the front bumper and fender flares are also featured, and chances are the truck further boasts a central tire inflation system and larger fuel tanks for good measure.



In addition to the F-150 AT44, Arctic Trucks can also improve the F-350 Super Duty with either 35- or 46-inch tires. Whatever option you would choose, a heavy-duty pickup with the Ford badge up front is best specified with the Power Stroke V8 instead of a gasoline engine. The additional torque and superior fuel efficiency over gasoline V8 options are vital in arduous polar expeditions.



Even though it's a six-wheel-drive leviathan with Toyo R/T Open Country measuring 37 inches in diameter, the Hennessey can't hold its own in the snow as good as this F-150 with four wheels and 44-inch rubber boots developed specifically for sub-zero adventures. The truck in question comes courtesy of a company called Arctic Trucks