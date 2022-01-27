Four-Doors SUV Declasse Granger 3600LX Joins GTA Online’s Cars Lineup

Introduced last month with The Contract expansion, the Declasse Granger 3600LX is now available for GTA Online players who wish to buy a four-doors full-fledged SUV. The stock variant of the car can be found at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos and costs GTA$1,350,000. It’s highly customizable, as players can install various modifications such as Missile Lock-on Jammer and other modules.

6 photos