Four-Doors SUV Declasse Granger 3600LX Joins GTA Online’s Cars Lineup

Introduced last month with The Contract expansion, the Declasse Granger 3600LX is now available for GTA Online players who wish to buy a four-doors full-fledged SUV. The stock variant of the car can be found at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos and costs GTA$1,350,000. It’s highly customizable, as players can install various modifications such as Missile Lock-on Jammer and other modules.
The Granger 3600LX is the in-game replica of the eleventh generation Chevrolet Suburban. There are very few differences between the two cars, but if you’re looking for these check out the headlights, the grille and side trim, which are taken from other cars.
But this week’s GTA Online update is not just about the four-doors SUV. Rockstar announced that players who finish The Contract expansion by completing the Finale mission will receive 2x GTA$ and RP, plus the Low Santos Fitter Cap as a commemorative souvenir. The cap will be delivered to eligible players by February 10.
Bike fans will be happy to know that this week’s update brings important bonuses for biker-related activities. For example, Motorcycle Club Presidents can earn 2x GTA$ and RP on MC Club Work, as well as Weed and Document Forgery Sell Missions through February 2. On top of that, players who win any Bike Race throughout the next week will earn 3x GTA$ and RP.
This week’s free item is the Nagasaki White Hoodie. The clothing item will be awarded to players who enlist their services this week as an Associate or Bodyguard to the executives of Los Santos or join up as a Motorcycle Club Prospect.
LS Car Meet members who place in the Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row will be awarded the Karin Previon. There will be a lot of action available at the Test Track too, as players can now give the trio of the Pfister Growler, Dinka Jester RR, and Annis Euros a preliminary spin.
Last but not least, this week’s top prize at the Lucky Wheel is the Progen T20, a hybrid hypercar that screams SPEED!
