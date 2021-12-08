4 Rockstar’s Next Major GTA Online Event Is All About Heists

GTA Online Getting a New Story Featuring Franklin and Dr. Dre

Unsurprisingly , Rockstar revealed that the next major update for GTA Online is a brand-new story featuring Franklin Clinton and Dr. Dre. It’s the Winter Update that we’ve all been waiting for, but not the only one coming this month. 6 photos



Franklin, the protagonist of the GTA Online Story, is trying to find his way into the world and creates a new “celebrity solutions agency” aimed at the Vinewood elite who require solutions to high-society problems.



However, he can’t pull this one alone, so he’ll be needed at least a solid partner and a “whale,” a big client. Players can be that partner that helps Franklin take the business to the next level. As far as the high-profile client goes, this is none other than Dr. Dre.



Dr. Dre’s phone has been misplaced, and while this might not be such a big issue for the celeb, it turns out the phone contains some of his new, unreleased music. It’s the perfect opportunity for Franklin’s agency to make itself known among the Vinewood elite.



Apart from the main stars of The Contract, Rockstar also confirmed some of the new features that we’ll be seeing in the game starting next week.



Although no details have been unveiled yet, we do know the upcoming GTA Online Story will include a new radio station “from some very special guest hosts,” major updates to existing radio stations (tons of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from



Although no details have been unveiled yet, we do know the upcoming GTA Online Story will include a new radio station "from some very special guest hosts," major updates to existing radio stations (tons of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and other big artists), as well as additional opportunities for agency work, new weapons, vehicles and much more.