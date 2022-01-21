Rockstar Adds Electric Crossover SUV Obey I-Wagen to GTA Online

Your weekly GTA Online fix is here and, just like the previous updates, it covers all aspects of the game: new cars, free items, big discounts, double GTA$ and rewards. The star the of the latest update is the Obey I-Wagen, an electric SUV that was originally introduced in the game via The Contract expansion.
Starting this week, GTA Online players can purchase the Obey I-Wagen from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for around GTA$ 1,7 million. The four-door SUV is based on the 2018 Audi e-tron SUV, but also borrows design elements from the second-generation Audi Q5, such as the grille and headlights.
The highest rewards for this week’s GTA Online update are those received for Simeon Contact Mission, which are paying out a hefty 3x GTA$ and RP for the next seven days, including Premium Deluxe Repo Work. Simeon missions can also be launched from the Pause Menu in case you miss his call.
Players who complete the investigations and finish The South Central Leak Finale will be rewarded with 2x GTA$ and RP. The same goes for those who participate in the Hardest Target Adversary Mode.
It’s important to mention that players who unlocked and purchased an Agency Weapon Finish from the Agency’s Armory by completing Payphone Hits, Short Trips, and helping Dr. Dre finish last week’s mission will receive a bonus of GTA$ 200K, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion. Additionally, there’s a 30% discount available for those who upgrade their Agency with Armory, as well as for all the exclusive weaponry that comes with it.
More importantly, this week’s prize ride is the Karin Calico GTF, so players who win a Pursuit Series race five days in a row this week will be going home with one of these sports cars. Also, the LS Car Meet’s Test Track has three amazing cars available to try out for those who’d considering a purchase: Karin Previon, Emperor Vectre, and Pfister Comet S2.
Finally, if you’re feeling lucky, stop by the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort and give the Lucky Wheel its daily spin and you might win this week’s top prize, the Declasse Drift Tampa.
The highest rewards for this week’s GTA Online update are those received for Simeon Contact Mission, which are paying out a hefty 3x GTA$ and RP for the next seven days, including Premium Deluxe Repo Work. Simeon missions can also be launched from the Pause Menu in case you miss his call.
Players who complete the investigations and finish The South Central Leak Finale will be rewarded with 2x GTA$ and RP. The same goes for those who participate in the Hardest Target Adversary Mode.
It’s important to mention that players who unlocked and purchased an Agency Weapon Finish from the Agency’s Armory by completing Payphone Hits, Short Trips, and helping Dr. Dre finish last week’s mission will receive a bonus of GTA$ 200K, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion. Additionally, there’s a 30% discount available for those who upgrade their Agency with Armory, as well as for all the exclusive weaponry that comes with it.
More importantly, this week’s prize ride is the Karin Calico GTF, so players who win a Pursuit Series race five days in a row this week will be going home with one of these sports cars. Also, the LS Car Meet’s Test Track has three amazing cars available to try out for those who’d considering a purchase: Karin Previon, Emperor Vectre, and Pfister Comet S2.
Finally, if you’re feeling lucky, stop by the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort and give the Lucky Wheel its daily spin and you might win this week’s top prize, the Declasse Drift Tampa.