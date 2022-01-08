The New Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio Joins GTA Online This Week

It’s that time of the week again when GTA Online players are getting new vehicles and rewards for performing various activities in the game. The highlight of this week’s GTA Online update is the new Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, a fast and light car that’s also easy to drive.
The two-door spyder is the convertible variant of the Comet S2, based on the Porsche 911 Cabriolet. Unlike the standard model, it lacks several Tuner-class benefits like the ability to participate in Street Races or Pursuit Races. Also, it does not support the Low-Grip Tires option from inside LSCM or stance controls within the Interaction Menu.
On the bright side, Rockstar says that this is the most popular car for the millionaire under 25. Speaking of in-game millionaires, the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is available for purchase via Legendary Motorsport for nearly GTA$1.8 million.
Apart from the new car, this week’s GTA Online update brings double GTA$ and RP to all players who complete Nightlife Leak Finale. Additionally, any player who meets Dr. Dre this week at the Los Santos Golf Club in the into to The Data Leaks will receive the Orange DJ Pooh tee, which will be delivered to eligible players by January 21.
More freebies are available for GTA Online players this week in the from of a Rockstar Studio Colors Sweater. Simply visit Record A Studios anytime to redeem the free item.
Furthermore, LS Car Meet members who place in the Top 3 across nine different Pursuit Races this week will earn the keys to the Annis Euros. Those who wish to try new cars before they buy them can visit the Test Track and give Vapid Dominator ASP, Dinka RT3000, and Ubermacht Cypher their respective spins around the circuit.
Several discounts on cars and tanks are also available this week, so of you’re interested in good deal you’ll be able to pick up the following vehicles: Enus Deity (25% off), HVY Insurgent (50% off), TM-02 Khanjali (25% off), Rhino Tank (40% off), Anti-Aircraft Trailer (40% off), Overflod Imorgon (30% off), and Pfister Neon (40% off).
