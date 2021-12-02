GTA Online Kicks Off Gunrunning Event, Winter Update Release Date Leaked

Your weekly GTA Online update is here! Rockstar has just taken the wraps off another series of events that will reward players who involve in certain activities with extra GTA$ and RP. The so-called Gunrunning Event is running until December 13 and rewards players who run Gunrunning Sell Missions with an extra 50% GTA$ and RP.
Additionally, players who own an underground lair and take part in any of the models included in the Bunker Series will earn triple GTA$ and RP until the end of the Gunrunning Event. On top of that, players who finish Mobile Operations Missions will earn discounts at Warstock Cache & Carry, as well as double rewards. The same goes for Top Fun competitors who will qualify for double GTA$ and RP just for playing.
GTA Online racing fans will be happy to know that all LS Car Meet Races, including Sprints, Street Races, and Pursuits, will reward players with double Car Meet Rep.
Just like every other weekly update, the most recent one will offer GTA Online players a free item. Starting today and through December 13, players who log into the game will receive the Manor PRBG tee, the perfect clothing item for any self-respecting street racer.
Moving on to this week’s prize ride, GTA Online drivers who place in the top 5 across 12 different Pursuit and/or Street Races between December 2 – 13, will earn a free Emperor Vectre. Also, three cars are available to test this week at the LS Car Meet Test Track: Karin Sultan Classic, Obey Tailgater S, and Ubermacht Cypher.
In other news, the next major GTA Online DLC is expected to arrive sometime this month. According to GTA reporter Tez2, since this update has been extended by an extra week, there’s a high chance that the game’s winter update will be released on December 14. In the last two years, Rockstar released major winter update for GTA Online on December 19 and December 15, respectively, so December 14 for this year’s update seems like a suitable date.
