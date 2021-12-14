GTA Online: Player RPs as NY DOT Worker, About as Effective as In Real Life

There are more occupations to roleplay in Grand Theft Auto Online than you would ever believe if you're not familiar with the game. You could be a multimillionaire businessperson, drug smuggler, police officer, or even a prisoner. But a New York City Department of Transportation bridge technician might not be your first choice.
Evidently, it's the choice of Acepilot2k7 on YouTube. Weird flex, for sure, but nonetheless valid. This combination of mods takes a rudimentary game map of New York City and superimposes it over the standard Los Santos map. Using these mods, you can now pretend to maintain the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. The world-renowned bridge between the boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn.
You even get an NYDOT Chevy Silverado complete with LED warning signs bolted to the back window. These signs and their accompanying traffic cones and road signs are supposed to direct the flow of traffic away from bridge workers. It's a nice touch. There's no argument there.
The task at hand is to lay a length of cable along the span of the iconic New York City landmark. From one end in Brooklyn to the other in Lower Manhattan. No disrespect to real-life NYDOT workers. We know you all work hard, and the bureaucracy holds you back. But good lord does this mod make them look silly.
GTA V AI treats the carefully laid road signs and hard hat-wearing workers the same they would like any other NPC. So to say, with reckless abandon and with complete and utter disregard for safety or common sense. You can't help but laugh as cars rear-end your government vehicle as they doze their way across the bridge.
In fairness, such an act is not nonexistent in real life. It's actually a greeting of sorts among the locals, as is the horn honking and the middle finger waving. Don't take it personally. They're just upset that the Mets lost again. Don't you just love The Big Apple?
