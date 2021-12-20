GTA Trilogy Owners Can Claim a Free Game, but Only on PC

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was met with bad reviews when it launched back in October. Even Rockstar admitted that “the updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect” and promised to address all the technical issues and to improve each game included in the bundle.
In fact, GTA Trilogy has already received a couple of major updates that address a huge number of bugs with the game’s physics and visuals. However, these classic games are still in poor shape, so buying them right now is more of a gamble since there’s no telling if Rockstar will eventually be able to turn it around and fix all the issues.
That being said, if you’ve already purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar is now giving you a game for free that you can claim until next month. However, the promotion is only available for those who bought the trilogy on PC via the Rockstar Store.
Fans who’d like to purchase the trilogy are now getting a 20% discount and a bonus PC game or virtual currency in a Rockstar game. The following eligible PC games are part of Rockstar’s Holiday Sale Bonus Offer: Grand Theft Auto V, L.A. Noire, Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition, Bully: Scholarship Edition, and Max Payne 3.
Those who already own all the free games that are part of the offer or simply don’t want them can choose one of the following virtual currency options: Great White Shark Cash Card $1,250,000 (Grand Theft Auto Online) or 55 Gold Bars (Red Dead Online).
Customers who purchase the PC version of GTA Trilogy from the Rockstar Store before midnight (Eastern Time) on January 6, 2022, can claim the free game or choose one of the virtual currency offers.
On top of that, those who purchase the PC version of GTA Trilogy from the Rockstar Store before midnight (Eastern Time) on July 1, 2022, will automatically receive access to the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Auto Theft: San Andreas in their Rockstar Games Launcher library for free.
