GTA Online Celebrates GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Launch with a Few Freebies

Although most fans will probably be playing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition this weekend, Rockstar is trying to keep GTA Online at least just as appealing with some freebies and improved rewards for some in-game activities.
The highlight of the weekly update is The Doomsday scenario, which will be rewarded with double GTA$ and RP during the entire week. Moreover, players who complete all three Doomsday Heist Finales will be rewarded with an additional GTA$500K, which will be deposited to their Maze Bank account by November 21.
Also, completing any of the three scenarios will net players the Atomic Motorsport Livery for the Sultan RS Classic, which will be delivered within 72 hours of login after November 22.
To celebrate the launch of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar will offer GTA Online players some freebies, including the Wasted! t-shirt and the Banshee Racing Livery for the stories Bravado sports car that appeared in every Grand Theft Auto game starting with GTA III.
The Deluxo Special Vehicle Races are making a comeback and racers competing will earn triple rewards. Also, completing Vehicle Cargo Missions and Special Vehicle Work will pay players double GTA$ and RP for the entire week.
GTA Online players who place in the Top 5 of 12 Street Race Series during the week will earn the Karin Sultan RS Classic. The LS Car Meet’s Test Track is now ready to accommodate players who wish to try out the Dinka RT3000, Vulcar Warrener HKR, and Annis Remus.
Last but not least, a bunch of discounts will be available until next weekend, such as Facilities – 40% off, Facility Upgrades and Modifications – 40% off, Mk II Weapon Conversions – 50% off, Mk II Ammunition – 50% off, Volatol – 40% off, Mammoth Thruster – 35%, Ocelot Pariah – 35%, Coil Raiden – 35%, HVY Barrage – 35%, HVY Chernobog – 35% off, and Progen T20 – 35% off.
