Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Coming to Xbox Game Pass, but There’s a Catch

It looks like Rockstar inked some solid partnerships with Microsoft and Sony, which involve the upcoming release of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. As some of you probably know already, all three remastered games included in the bundle – Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, will be coming to PC and consoles on November 11, while Android and iOS fans will get the games in the first half of 2022.

6 photos