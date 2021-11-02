Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Coming to Xbox Game Pass, but There’s a Catch

It looks like Rockstar inked some solid partnerships with Microsoft and Sony, which involve the upcoming release of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. As some of you probably know already, all three remastered games included in the bundle – Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, will be coming to PC and consoles on November 11, while Android and iOS fans will get the games in the first half of 2022.
Along with the launch announcement, Rockstar revealed it has teamed up with Microsoft and Sony to offer one ore more of the games through subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now.
For example, Xbox Game Pass members will be getting Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, while PlayStation Now subscribers will get all three games included in the bundle. However, if you’re expecting to play San Andreas on your PC for free just because you’re an Xbox Game Pass member, you’ll be disappointed to learn that it won’t be possible.
Microsoft has just confirmed that Xbox Game Pass members will only have access to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S version of GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, which makes sense considering that the PC version will be exclusively available via the Rockstar Launcher, at least for some months.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition promises to offer a wide range of enhancements, including GTA V-style controls and targeting, new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and more.
If you’re a race sim fan though, you’ll probably be playing Forza Horizon 5 instead. Microsoft’s next installment in the Forza Horizon series is set for release on November 9, but those who purchase the Premium Edition will be able to play it starting November 5. All Xbox Game Pass members can play Forza Horizon 5 for free on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and cloud.
