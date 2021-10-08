Rockstar to Bring GTA III-Themed Events, Clothing and Liveries to GTA Online

Rockstar Games is struggling to keep GTA Online players invested in the game now that no new cars are left to unlock. Still, the studio continues to push out new updates on a weekly basis that reward players who complete certain tasks in the game, and this week is no exception.
However, besides the regular weekly updates scheduled for this month, GTA Online will be getting a lot of GTA III-themed content, including clothing and liveries. Rockstar announced today the long-rumored Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition bundle that will bring Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas to new audience, in a new and improved format.
Along with the new collection of HD remasters, which don’t have a release date or price yet, Rockstar revealed that as part of the 20th anniversary celebration for GTA III, specific events and special gear will be available to collect in GTA online in the coming weeks, including themed clothing and liveries.
Unfortunately, they’re not available this week, but Rockstar promised to offer more details on how to get these GTA III-themed cosmetics in the coming days as part of its ongoing events in GTA Online, so our bet that we’ll be getting more details next Thursday/Friday.
More importantly, the studio teased “some special surprises” that will be coming to GTA Online this week, including “the upcoming possibility of some unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas,” so stay tuned for more on this one.
Meanwhile, GTA Online players will receive triple rewards this week for participating in Air Races and Stunt Races. Also, all Special Cargo Sell Missions are paying out double GTA$ and RP through October 13, just make sure to use the Ad-Hawk laptop in your Warehouse to choose the amount of cargo you want to sell.
As far as the Car Meet prize ride and challenge goes, this week LS Car Meet members who place in the Top 2 in an LS Car Meet Series race for six days in a row will receive a Karin Calico GTF, which can be customized and fine-tuned.
