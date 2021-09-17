GTA Online Weekly Update Makes All Bicycles Free, Free T-Shirt Up for Grabs

Not many GTA Online players will probably be happy about this week’s update, but here it is anyway: there are no new cars coming your way this weekend. On the bright side, if you’ve ever wanted to ride a bicycle in GTA Online, now is the perfect time to fulfil that dream, as Rockstar announced all bicycles will be free.
Since there are no more new cars in LS Tuners, GTA Online players will have to wait for the next major update to bring new vehicles. Until then, here is what you’ll get this week besides the free bicycles trait that not everyone will be excited for.
First off, we have some extra rewards like triple RP and GTA$ on Hasta La Vista, the bicycle-themed race with a twist that’s been added to the game about six years ago. If you’re trying to earn triple GTA$ and RP in the Adversary Mode, you and your bicycle will have to survive a pursuing truck or two.
Also, GTA Online players will be getting double GTA$ and RP on Bike Races. The same goes for select MC businesses like Document Forgery, Counterfeit Cash, and Weed MC Sell. The latter rewards will be available until September 22 and include a 50% discount for resupply costs for all MC businesses.
Moving on to this week’s Car Meet prize ride, the sporty Dinka Jester RR will be the big reward for LS Car Meet members who place in the top 3 in the Street Race Series for five straight days. Additionally, players will be able to take out for a spin three incredible cars on the Car Meet’s Test Track: Annis ZR350, Vapid Dominator GTT, and Karin Calico GTF.
This week’s GTA Online podium vehicle is the Principe Lectro bike, so make sure to spin the Lucky Wheel and you might go home with this two-wheels beauty.
Last but not least, all MC Clubhouse owners will receive a free Blaine County Radio Tee, which will be delivered to them within 72 hours of login after September 27.
To top it all off, there a several discounted vehicles available for those who’d like to expand their garages: Vulcar Warrener HKR (30% off), Shitzu Hakuchou Drag (40% off), Pegassi Vortex (40% off), MTL Dune (40% off), and Maxwell Vagrant (40% off).
