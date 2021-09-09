GTA V and GTA Online No Longer Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021

World EV Day: Although the Future Is Electric, Are We Doing It Right?

Rockstar announced last year that it will bring Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online to a new generation of consoles in the second half of 2021. Unfortunately, for obvious reasons like the health crisis, the developer won’t be able to deliver on its promise. 6 photos



“While we are extremely excited to be bringing GTA V to the latest generation of consoles, the game requires a few additional months for polishing and fine-tuning.”



Sadly, the announcement doesn’t include any details about the expanded and enhanced versions of GTA V and GTA Online. On the bright side, Rockstar announced that new and existing PlayStation Plus members still benefit from additional bonuses including GTA$1,000,000 every month for the PlayStation 4 version of GTA Online until the game launches on PlayStation 5 in March 2022. The in-game money can be claimed each month via the PlayStation Store.



Rockstar announced a while ago that GTA V and



Since they will be released as separate games, GTA V will not be required for those who just want to immerse themselves in GTA Online. Unfortunately, this is an exclusive deal limited to PlayStation 5, so Xbox Series X/S players will have to purchase GTA Online separately since it’s not included in GTA V, unless something changes until then.



