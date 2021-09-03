GTA Online Adds the Enigmatic Übermacht Cypher Car, New Union Depository Contract

5 GTA Online LS Tuners Cars Compared to Real Models, Toyota Supra Is Spot On

Last but not least, we have several discounts available for GTA Online players looking for great deals: Dinka Jester RR (30% off), Grotti Itali RSX (40%), Benefactor Krieger (40% off), Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy (40%), and Mammoth Tula (40%). It’s also important to add that all Auto Shops across the map are 20% off this week. The new car can be taken for a spin atop the Vapid Slamtruck in the middle of the Car Meet. Additionally, GTA Online players who log in at any point this week will receive the Negative Speed Demon Livery for the Übermacht Cypher, free of charge.Apart from the Übermacht Cypher, players will also be able to test the unreleased Karin Previon and the Vapid Dominator GTT at the Test Track before deciding where to purchase it or not.Thanks to the latest update, GTA Online players offers the chance to take on The Union Depository Contract, or any other Robbery Contract. Those successful in their endeavors will receive 2X GTA$ and RP, all week long. Make sure to visit the Job Board in the Auto Shop to get all you need before hitting one of the most well-guarded buildings in Los Santos: The Union Depository. And while we're at it, let's mention that DJ Request Missions will pay out 2x GTA$ and RP.Launched about four years ago, the Tiny Racers mode is being revived with the triple the usual GTA$ and RP for the entire week. The classic mode that plays from a bird’s-eye perspective is quite punishing for those who fall behind, so make sure you’re keeping up with the pack.Last but not least, we have several discounts available for GTA Online players looking for great deals: Dinka Jester RR (30% off), Grotti Itali RSX (40%), Benefactor Krieger (40% off), Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy (40%), and Mammoth Tula (40%). It’s also important to add that all Auto Shops across the map are 20% off this week.