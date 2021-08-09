GTA Online LS Tuners Cars Compared to Real Models, Toyota Supra Is Spot On

4 Building a Drift Car in GTA Online Los Santos Tuners Makes Us Forget About GTA 6

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update is already a gaming sensation, and this is why Rockstar has absolutely no reason to rush things and bring GTA 6 to the market earlier than planned. 19 photos



It’s not a secret that GTA cars are inspired by real models, and the video that you see here, and which was posted on YouTube channel SD1ONE, provides us with a closer look at the vehicles that have been recently added to this LS Tuners update.



In other words, it’s a comparison of the new GTA Online cars and their real-life siblings that you can casually come across on the street.



While I’m not going to spoil all the fun of watching the video, some of the cars that have been added in this update look very similar to the real-life versions that inspired them, including the



While it’s not known if Rockstar or Take-Two are paying any licensing fees, many believe the copy-paste is more than welcome in GTA Online, especially because the LS Tuners update is all about cars in the first place. Of course, if Rockstar does pay licensing fees, the company should have no problems using the real names of the cars as well, so maybe some clarification in this regard would come in handy.



For the time being, however, we should just be happy that Rockstar is putting us behind the wheel of some pretty famous and popular cars, with or without their real names.



We have reached out to Rockstar for additional information on the licensing bit and we’ll update the article if and when we receive an answer.



