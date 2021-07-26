GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners Easter Eggs Hide Famous Cars We All Love

GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners has rapidly become a gaming sensation, and unsurprisingly, millions of Grand Theft Auto fans across the world rushed to install it minutes after Rockstar officially launched it.
And in addition to new rides, fresh music, the LS Car Meet, and the upgraded garage, the Los Santos Tuners update also comes with a little something that car aficionados are going to love. It’s a pack of easter eggs that provide us with a quick glimpse at a series of famous cars that most of us totally love.
First and foremost, let’s see where you can find the cars.
If you already installed this new GTA Online update, you probably know the car meet in Los Santos takes place in an abandoned building. The location itself is a hint there’s something hiding in there, as the building reminds of the place where the street racers were meeting in the first Fast & Furious movie.
And because it’s a Fast & Furious-inspired location, there’s a Fast & Furious car as well. Brian O’Conner’s Toyota Supra makes a quick appearance alongside a Mustang Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds and a Ford Focus RS that’s obviously a recreation of Ken Block’s famous Gymkhana.
And last but not least, if you’ve watched American Graffiti, there’s a chance you also spot the classic yellow Ford coupe showing up at the LS Car Meet.
Revealed on YouTube channel GTA Series Videos, these easter eggs also include a series of other surprises, such as the presence of Terminator himself.
While we won’t provide any spoilers, you may want to stay away from Los Santos Storm Drain, the location where Rockstar has recreated a film set (you know, because that’s where Terminator 2 was filmed in the first place) and where getting in a fight with an NPC really isn’t a good idea.
