GTA 6 Could Be the Last Title in the Franchise, Not as Tragic as It Sounds

An enhanced version of GTA V is due to see the daylight later this year, and there’s no doubt more on its successor is likely to reach the web in the meantime. For example, tipster Tom Henderson has previously revealed that GTA 6 is still in early development stages, which means the game wouldn’t see daylight earlier than 2025 And in a recent post, Henderson details an approach that may sound awful for hardcore Grand Theft Auto fans, at least at the first glance. The tipster suggests GTA 6 could be the last title of the franchise, which means Rockstar may never come up with GTA 7 or another iteration of the game.And while for some people Grand Theft Auto 6 becoming the last GTA title is horrible news, it’s really not as bad as it sounds.First of all, it’s important to keep in mind that GTA 6 is projected to see daylight in 2025, which means GTA V would have enjoyed no less than 12 full years on the market . If the same schedule is being used, a new GTA title would be introduced in 2037, and without a doubt, making such a long-term decision is rather difficult, even for a company the size of Rockstar.Then, it all comes down to how Rockstar plans to update GTA 6. According to Henderson, the next Grand Theft Auto title will come with a continuously evolving map that will change with every new update. Furthermore, the company wants to keep GTA 6 as fresh as possible with regular updates that would more or less make a full new stand-alone title rather redundant.If anything, Rockstar could embrace an approach that Microsoft also used for its desktop operating system when it introduced Windows 10. Back in 2015, Microsoft said Windows 10 was “the last version of Windows,” so instead of rolling out new editions of the operating system, the company developed feature updates that were used to introduce new features and UI improvements for the core OS.Rockstar obviously hasn’t said a single thing about GTA 6, but at some level, it all makes sense, especially since Grand Theft Auto has become a game that’s as successful as it gets even after nearly a full decade on the market.An enhanced version of GTA V is due to see the daylight later this year, and there’s no doubt more on its successor is likely to reach the web in the meantime.