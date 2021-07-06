You Really Shouldn’t Expect GTA 6 to Launch Anytime Soon

Rockstar has remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to Grand Theft Auto 6. Still, this highly anticipated release keeps making the headlines from time to time, thanks to the information that reaches the web through the rumor mill.
One of the tidbits that everybody seems interested in is the estimated release date, especially as we’ve been provided with contradictory information in the last few months.
First of all, a job listing published by Rockstar earlier this year made everybody believe the release of GTA 6 was actually just around the corner, with some people going as far as suggesting that the new game could see the daylight by the end of the year.
That is because the job opening revealed the company was looking for game testers, so hardcore GTA fans presumed the new title reached the final development stages, and Rockstar just wanted to iron out the last bugs.
However, a reliable leakster later revealed that GTA 6 wouldn’t see the daylight until late 2023 at the earliest, as this has long been the ETA that Rockstar had in mind for the game.
Not a long time ago, Tom Henderson, a reliable Battlefield and Call of Duty tipster, said GTA 6 is actually set to make its debut in 2025, which means we may still have to wait approximately 4 hours to get our hands on the next Grand Theft Auto iteration. If this sounds unbelievable, I explained why it makes sense for Rockstar to hold back the release of GTA 6 until 2025 in this article.
Now Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says on Twitter that GTA 6 is indeed set to launch in 2025, and there’s no way it could go live earlier because the game is still in the early development stages. In other words, Rockstar wouldn’t be able to launch GTA 6 earlier even if it wanted to.
So right now, the 2025 launch date for GTA 6 is all but confirmed. Of course, don’t expect Rockstar to comment on these reports, especially as the company still wants to make the most of GTA V these days.
First of all, a job listing published by Rockstar earlier this year made everybody believe the release of GTA 6 was actually just around the corner, with some people going as far as suggesting that the new game could see the daylight by the end of the year.
That is because the job opening revealed the company was looking for game testers, so hardcore GTA fans presumed the new title reached the final development stages, and Rockstar just wanted to iron out the last bugs.
However, a reliable leakster later revealed that GTA 6 wouldn’t see the daylight until late 2023 at the earliest, as this has long been the ETA that Rockstar had in mind for the game.
Not a long time ago, Tom Henderson, a reliable Battlefield and Call of Duty tipster, said GTA 6 is actually set to make its debut in 2025, which means we may still have to wait approximately 4 hours to get our hands on the next Grand Theft Auto iteration. If this sounds unbelievable, I explained why it makes sense for Rockstar to hold back the release of GTA 6 until 2025 in this article.
Now Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says on Twitter that GTA 6 is indeed set to launch in 2025, and there’s no way it could go live earlier because the game is still in the early development stages. In other words, Rockstar wouldn’t be able to launch GTA 6 earlier even if it wanted to.
So right now, the 2025 launch date for GTA 6 is all but confirmed. Of course, don’t expect Rockstar to comment on these reports, especially as the company still wants to make the most of GTA V these days.
I dunno I haven't seen everything but it's still early in development, it has an evolving/expanding map (which I also reported last year), etc— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 4, 2021