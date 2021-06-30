5 Say Goodbye to GTA Online on Old-Generation PlayStation and Xbox Consoles

4 1968 Pontiac Firebird Mod for GTA V Looks Spot On, Test Drive Video Is Thrilling

More on this:

GTA 6 Mention Shows Up Out of Nowhere, Takes Everyone by Surprise

The next iteration of Grand Theft Auto is likely still several years ahead, and if you’re familiar with Rockstar’s plans, you probably know this makes total sense. 6 photos



But in the meantime, fans who are eager to try out the next GTA are somehow coming across all kinds of mysterious references to the game, and needless to say, some of them are getting everybody pretty excited about the whole thing.



Most recently, someone on Twitter has discovered that GTA 6 was included in a consumer survey launched by SquareEnix, a Japanese game company that has nothing to do with the Grand Theft Auto franchise.



SquareEnix is asking people if they heard of “these upcoming games,” and GTA 6 is included in the list, which for some people is reason enough to believe the next Grand Theft Auto is just around the corner.



Needless to say, this is mostly just wishful thinking and GTA 6 isn’t coming just yet. But on the other hand, it’s still uncanny to see SquareEnix talking about Grand Theft Auto, and even more, including it in a list where more of the titles have already been announced.



The best option right now is to just take everything with a grain of salt because it’s pretty clear Grand Theft Auto 6 won’t be here anytime soon. Not with an

@SquareEnix @SquareEnixDE Uhh what do you guys know that we don't?? Your survey is looking pretty sus#GTA6 pic.twitter.com/9KWlAuitdi — ?NightCloud? (@NightCloud98) June 25, 2021 Grand Theft Auto V is still as popular as it gets, as the parent company just wants to make the most of its game, even if this means keeping it around for a little longer. An enhanced version of GTA V is projected to land in the fall on new-gen consoles, and several tipsters claimed Rockstar has no plans to launch GTA 6 earlier than late 2023 But in the meantime, fans who are eager to try out the next GTA are somehow coming across all kinds of mysterious references to the game, and needless to say, some of them are getting everybody pretty excited about the whole thing.Most recently, someone on Twitter has discovered that GTA 6 was included in a consumer survey launched by SquareEnix, a Japanese game company that has nothing to do with the Grand Theft Auto franchise.SquareEnix is asking people if they heard of “these upcoming games,” and GTA 6 is included in the list, which for some people is reason enough to believe the next Grand Theft Auto is just around the corner.Needless to say, this is mostly just wishful thinking and GTA 6 isn’t coming just yet. But on the other hand, it’s still uncanny to see SquareEnix talking about Grand Theft Auto, and even more, including it in a list where more of the titles have already been announced.The best option right now is to just take everything with a grain of salt because it’s pretty clear Grand Theft Auto 6 won’t be here anytime soon. Not with an enhanced version of GTA V just around the corner, that is, and certainly not until the current console shortage is resolved so that Rockstar can be sure fans across the world have the necessary hardware to play the game.