Insane Godzilla GTA 5 Mod Lets You Wreak Havoc in Los Santos

More on this:

1 1968 Pontiac Firebird Mod for GTA V Looks Spot On, Test Drive Video Is Thrilling

2 Say Goodbye to GTA Online on Old-Generation PlayStation and Xbox Consoles

3 Someone Has Discovered a Pre-Release GTA V Map, Los Santos Under Construction

4 GTA V Player Performs Stunts with Every Type of Vehicle, This Is No Picnic

5 Crazy Rumor Suggests GTA 6 Could Adopt Bitcoin as In-Game Currency