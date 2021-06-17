Say Goodbye to GTA Online on Old-Generation PlayStation and Xbox Consoles

GTA Online continues to be the engine that’s surprisingly still driving the growth of the 8-year-old Grand Theft Auto V, but needless to say, few people are still running it on an old-generation console.
This is why Rockstar has decided to drop support for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, with GTA Online to therefore stop working on these consoles on December 16, 2021.
In other words, if you still play Grand Theft Auto V on an old Sony or Microsoft console, the online mode will be disabled in December, though the story version would continue to be available.
Rockstar says the Shark Cash Cards, which allow you to get in-game currency, would no longer be available for purchase after September 15, 2025. At the same time, website stat tracking will also be retired this year.
Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2013 with support for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, with the GTA Online mode landing only a month later. But as the console world evolved, so did GTA V, so the game was eventually re-released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Now Rockstar is getting ready to launch yet another improved version of GTA V for new-generation consoles, with November projected to bring us the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version with some undisclosed GTA Online enhancements as well.
In other words, GTA V has been around for three generations of consoles, and as the world itself is moving to newer models, Rockstar sees little reason to continue offering support for the older devices. The company hasn’t provided any data to reveal how many people are still playing GTA Online on a PS3 or Xbox 360, but most likely, the player base has dropped significantly in the last few years.
Unfortunately, there’s no way to transfer character data or progress from PS3 and Xbox 360 to a new-generation console, so you’ll have to start from scratch after upgrading.
