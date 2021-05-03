Rockstar Unlikely to Launch GTA 6 Until Late 2023, Tipster Says

While some people believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 is just around the corner, new information provided by a known tipster suggests Rockstar won’t give the go-ahead for the game earlier than late 2023.
In other words, we still have to wait some two more years until the next iteration of GTA goes live, as Rockstar is only projected to launch it in late 2023 at the earliest.
This new sad tidbit comes via @ViewerAnon on Twitter, who claims that Rockstar hiring game testers doesn’t necessarily mean that Grand Theft Auto 6 is ready for launch. Explaining that game testing could last for years, the tipster reveals that Rockstar originally planned to debut GTA 6 in late 2023, though it’s not yet clear if the plans have changed in the meantime.
Earlier this week, it was discovered that Rockstar started looking for new people to fill a series of game tester positions, with some sources claiming there’s a chance the job ads are specifically aimed at the next iteration of GTA.
Needless to say, Rockstar has remained completely tight-lipped on its plans for GTA 6, so for the time being, it’s better to take everything with a healthy dose of skepticism because nothing appears to be set in stone and plans could easily change overnight.
In the meantime, people familiar with the matter still appear to suggest that some GTA announcements are still due later this year.
Since GTA 6 is unlikely to see the daylight this year, at least according to this new rumor, there’s a chance Rockstar comes up with a new version of GTA V aimed at new-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. At the same time, the company might also be working on a stand-alone GTA Online release that would allow gamers to play only the multiplayer mode that currently has millions of fans all over the world.
Define "soon." Companies test games for *years*.— ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) May 3, 2021
(And last year Rockstar internally had GTA VI set for a late 2023 release) https://t.co/Cr0Q3tKhFp