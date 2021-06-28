New GTA 6 Information Leaks: Female Character, 2025 Launch Rumored

China Releases Video Footage and Audio of Its Zhurong Rover on Mars

Unfortunately, it looks like it could take longer for GTA 6 to finally land, as a reliable tipster claims the launch could end up taking place in 2025.Tom Henderson, who has previously dropped some very accurate gaming scoops, explains in a YouTube video published a few hours ago that Rockstar’s ETA for the next Grand Theft Auto is 2024 or 2025, so unlike previous reports pointing to late 2023 as the release target , this new tidbit suggests we may have to wait longer for the game.And it all makes sense, according to Henderson. GTA 6 would only be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and given the new-gen console inventory is still a huge global problem Sony and Microsoft are yet to deal with given the chip crisis, Rockstar doesn’t want to launch the game until it makes sure fans can play it.So in theory, Rockstar could push the launch of GTA 6 back as much as possible, just to make sure there are enough consoles out there to be able to play the game.Then, there’s a good chance the next Grand Theft Auto comes with a female character. It’s not the first time we’re hearing this, but Henderson reveals she could be the smartest in the entire group, so she could come with all kinds of skills, including hacking. This is because GTA 6 would take place in a modern setting, not during the ‘80s as it was previously rumored.The good news is that Rockstar is building the new GTA in a way that would allow the company to add new map locations using DLCs, so in theory, the map will continuously evolve with new updates. In the long term, this is supposed to guarantee that GTA 6 never gets old, which makes sense given GTA 5 is still insanely popular even after 8 years.Henderson himself says we should take everything with a grain of salt, and given no official information has been offered so far, this is certainly the right thing to do.