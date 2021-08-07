Classic Muscle Car Vapid Dominator ASP Joins GTA Online This Weekend

5 Grand Theft Auto Online Adds Audi Quattro S1 And Many More to Vehicle Lineup

GTA Online has an ever-growing library of cars as Rockstar adds new models quite often. This time around, GTA Online players can stop by the LS Car Meet’s Test Track and take the newly stocked Vapid Dominator ASP for a spin. 6 photos



The Vapid Dominator AS is a very fast classic muscle car packing the chassis of a Belgian Blue.



Those who’ve never visited LS Car Meet yet should definitely pay a visit to GTA Online’s high-profile location until August 18, even if they don’t want to test any new or unreleased cars. Rockstar offer all players a rare LS Customs Varsity Jacket when they visit the location for the first time.



Not only that, but all LS Car Meet Members who reach reputation level 20 by August 18 will get a bonus to the tune of GTA$250K, which is a bucketload of in-game money if you ask us.



Other interesting event taking place in GTA Online this week include the Street Race Series where winners can earn the Obey Tee and bragging rights. Also, Car Meet member who place in the top 4 of 5 Pursuit Races over the course of the next week can win the Annis ZR350.



