GTA V Is Still a Global Gaming Sensation So GTA 6 Makes No Sense Right Now

Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2013, but it continues to be a global sensation, and the most recent statistics provided by Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive come to confirm this.
In the most earnings reports, Take-Two has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto remained one of the “largest contributors to GAAP net revenue,” alongside newer titles like NBA 2K21, Borderlands 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2.
But more importantly, sales of GTA V continued to remain solid during the quarter, eventually pushing the game to a new personal record: 150 million sold copies since its official launch in 2013.
“For nearly eight years, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online have redefined the creative and cultural influence of interactive entertainment – setting new standards for multiple generations of consumers and gaming platforms. Sales of Grand Theft Auto V were significantly above our expectations once again, and the title has now sold-in more than 150 million units,” Strauss Zelnick, Chairman & CEO, said.
So right now, Grand Theft Auto V is selling as strong as it gets, which means that rolling out GTA 6 anytime soon makes little sense from a business perspective.
The debut of the Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online, as well as the arrival of the enhanced version of GTA V in the fall of the year, are both likely to represent another boost in terms of sales for the franchise, so overall, Take-Two Interactive has literally no reason to come up with anything related to GTA 6 in the short term.
And according to people close to the matter, the company doesn’t even plan to do anything in this regard, as the development of GTA 6 is still in its early stages.
The game, it seems, is projected to get the go-ahead at some point in 2025, so we’re still some four years away from the moment we could finally try out another GTA. In the meantime, both Rockstar and Take-Two have nothing else to do than watch how the world is still in love with an 8-year-old game.
