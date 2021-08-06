Sleeper Toyota Celica Is a Nightmare to Drive in GTA Online, Still Insanely Fun

Rockstar’s recently released Los Santos Tuners update comes with a series of new cars, some that are fastest than others, but at the end of the day, what really makes a difference is how you customize your vehicle and the upgrade that you end up installing.
Building a sleeper Toyota Celica, for example, is for many a no-brainer, but in reality, it’s not as easy as it sounds. And it’s pretty much because all upgrades that you make must come together to build a faster ride that you can still control, and even then, winning races is quite a challenge.
The living proof in this regard is a video uploaded by TmarTn2 on YouTube and which shows how a sleeper Toyota Celica is a monster that you can hardly keep under control during a race.
Maintaining the grip, cutting corners, and accelerating just at the right time aren’t necessarily concepts that GTA fans are familiar with, yet they are absolutely mandatory on this custom Celica. And not even mastering these techniques guarantee you’ll win races, as you can see in the video here.
While we’re not going to provide any spoilers because of obvious reasons, you should really watch the video until the very end, as the last seconds show exactly why GTA Online is such a special game.
As for the Los Santos Tuners update is concerned, it’s already proving quite a big hit, with Grand Theft Auto V recently passing the 150 million sold copies threshold. In other words, Rockstar has absolutely no reason to hurry up and bring GTA 6 to the market earlier than planned, as the current version of the game is still selling like hotcakes even so many years after launch.
For what it’s worth, GTA 6 is now expected to see the daylight at some point in 2025.
