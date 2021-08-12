4 Sleeper Toyota Celica Is a Nightmare to Drive in GTA Online, Still Insanely Fun

The Muscle Car Wars: Dominator ASP Versus Gauntlet Hellfire in GTA Online Speed Tests

One of the latest and hottest additions to the muscle car lineup in GTA Online is the Dominator ASP, which made its debut in the game last weekend to provide players looking for more adrenaline with another option they can purchase as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. 6 photos



This is the purpose of this video published on YouTube channel



The muscle car wars comprise several rounds, including drag races in both stock and upgraded configurations, as well as acceleration and speed tests supposed to show us which one is faster.



And while we’re not going to provide any spoilers, let’s just say that in some cases, the upgrades you install on your cars make a huge difference in terms of both maximum speed and acceleration.



The newly launched Dominator ASP reminds a lot of the 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R, but on the other hand, it also uses parts from other models, such as the headlights that are seemingly borrowed from the



The Hellfire, on the other hand, is already a popular choice among muscle car enthusiasts in GTA Online. Based on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the car also sports parts borrowed from other high-performance models, including a grille first seen on the



