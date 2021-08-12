Pininfarina Battista Arrives in California, Deliveries Starting Later This Year

Having graced the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed last month, the Pininfarina Battista has now officially arrived in California, making its dynamic debut on public roads.
This is the first production-spec example of the electric hyper GT, built at Cambiano, Turin, Italy, and will greet those attending the Monterey Car Week.
With its exposed bodywork and polished aluminum alloy wheels, complemented by a lively interior that combines black and blue, the Battista is just as exciting to look at as it is to drive.
It boasts no less than four electric motors, powered by a 120 kWh battery, generating a total output of 1,873 HP (1,900 PS / 1,397 kW) and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm) of torque.
Its straight-line performance dwarfs the most powerful vehicles out there, with Pininfarina claiming that it needs less than two seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, or quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid. From 0 to 186 mph (0-300 kph), it needs less than 12 seconds, and top speed stands at 217 mph (350 kph).
"To see the first production-intent example of our pure-electric hyper GT on the highways of California signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter in its development," said Pininfarina's Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Paolo Dellachà. "This is a significant landmark and hugely rewarding moment as we count down towards making the first client deliveries later this year.”
Pininfarina will only build 150 units of the spectacular Battista, whose soundscape has a core frequency of 54 Hz, and an organic frequency that is a multiple of 432 Hz, said to be “mathematically consistent with the universe,” and each one starts at $2.2 million.
Joining the first production-spec Battista at the Monterey Car Week will be the Battista Anniversario. The limited edition model, which will come in just five examples, was officially unveiled last year and has a carbon fiber styling package that includes the front splitter, rear diffuser, and side blades.
These contribute to the improved downforce, with Pininfarina stating that they make the car more stable during high-speed cornering. The mechanicals carry over from the ‘regular’ Battista.
With its exposed bodywork and polished aluminum alloy wheels, complemented by a lively interior that combines black and blue, the Battista is just as exciting to look at as it is to drive.
It boasts no less than four electric motors, powered by a 120 kWh battery, generating a total output of 1,873 HP (1,900 PS / 1,397 kW) and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm) of torque.
Its straight-line performance dwarfs the most powerful vehicles out there, with Pininfarina claiming that it needs less than two seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, or quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid. From 0 to 186 mph (0-300 kph), it needs less than 12 seconds, and top speed stands at 217 mph (350 kph).
"To see the first production-intent example of our pure-electric hyper GT on the highways of California signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter in its development," said Pininfarina's Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Paolo Dellachà. "This is a significant landmark and hugely rewarding moment as we count down towards making the first client deliveries later this year.”
Pininfarina will only build 150 units of the spectacular Battista, whose soundscape has a core frequency of 54 Hz, and an organic frequency that is a multiple of 432 Hz, said to be “mathematically consistent with the universe,” and each one starts at $2.2 million.
Joining the first production-spec Battista at the Monterey Car Week will be the Battista Anniversario. The limited edition model, which will come in just five examples, was officially unveiled last year and has a carbon fiber styling package that includes the front splitter, rear diffuser, and side blades.
These contribute to the improved downforce, with Pininfarina stating that they make the car more stable during high-speed cornering. The mechanicals carry over from the ‘regular’ Battista.