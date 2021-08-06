Modern Honda Integra Type R Rendering Joins N/A Engine With Manual Transmission

4 Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Visits the Autobahn, Goes to Work at 144 MPH

Sold by Acura in the United States, the Integra Type R is considered a driver’s car. Some people describe the DC2 as the best-handling FWD car ever produced, and I can certainly understand their lyrical waxing. 11 photos



The ultra-collectible Type R is rocking a close-ratio manual transmission with five gears rather than six, a helical-type LSD , a strengthened chassis that reduces body roll in the corners, reduced sound insulation, lighter wheels, and a thinner windshield than the Si, GS-R, and SiR-G variants. Capable of anything between 187 to 197 horsepower depending on the market, the DC2 is universally known for punching well above its weight.



Offered in four exterior colors over a black interior, the Integra Type R numbers only 3,823 units in the United States of America. To understand just how desirable this fellow is nowadays, let’s just say that a 1997 model has recently sold at auction for $65,000 at no reserve. By comparison, the original window sticker read $24,000 ($40,630 after adjusting for inflation).



A huge fan of the Integra Type R, industrial designer Jordan Rubinstein-Towler has taken upon himself to imagine the DC2 for the 2022 model year. The bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful rendering is complemented by a 2.4-liter Earth Dreams i-VTEC powerplant, and in the pixel wizard’s vision, the four-pot motor develops 276 horsepower at 8,600 rotations per minute.



Pictured on Enkei forged wheels and Bridgestone Potenza semi-slick rubber, the design study is reassuringly minimalistic on the inside. There’s no centrally-mounted touchscreen to distract you from the driving experience, and instead of a fast-shifting DCT , the center console is where you’ll find a close-ratio manual with a billet-looking shifter and six ratios.



Don’t get your hopes up for a brand-new Integra Type R, though. Honda is currently working on a compact sedan the size of the ILX, and a Type S performance-oriented variant is coming as well according to a dealership meeting from 2020. Be that as it may, the all-new



