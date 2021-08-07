No Surprise: GTA 6 Won’t Be Offered for Free on Gaming Subscription Services

While the recently released Los Santos Tuners update has quickly become a new gaming sensation, breathing life into the 8-year-old Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online, everybody’s still keeping an eye on what Rockstar plans to do on the GTA 6 front as well.
Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, clearly wants to make as much as possible out of GTA V, with the company recently revealing the 2013 title reached 150 million sold copies since launch.
In other words, there’s no reason for them to rush the release of GTA 6, so the estimated ETA set for 2025 has remained unchanged.
Speaking recently about the company’s long-term strategy regarding gaming subscription services, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said something that’s not necessarily a surprise for Grand Theft Auto fans: frontline games wouldn’t make their way to such platforms, as it doesn’t make any sense from a business perspective.
In other words, GTA 6 is very unlikely to be offered free of charge of Xbox Game Pass or PS Now, so the only way you’ll be able to play the game is to directly purchase it.
“Our views remain unchanged. We think a subscription model can make sense for deep catalog titles. But it doesn't really make sense for frontline titles,” has been quoted as saying in comments made after the company’s earnings release earlier this month.
The good news for those who still hope the game would make its way to such services is that Take-Two could still change its mind at some point. Or at least, that’s what Zelnick says, though there’s obviously a super-slim chance for this to happen once GTA 6 hits the shelves, especially as the company expects the game to become a money-making machine.
However, nobody should hold their breath for GTA 6 just yet. While some sources claim Rockstar could drop additional hints about the game at some point next year, people with knowledge of the matter claim the debut wouldn’t happen earlier than 2025.
