The Highly Customizable Karin Sultan RS Classic Arrives in GTA Online

More on this:

1 Kart Krash: Full Auto Racing Mode Brings Total Carnage to GTA Online

2 Drag Race Shows the Newest GTA Online Car Is All About the Looks

3 GTA Online Gets New "Emperor Vectre" Car, Additional Mission and Rewards

4 The Muscle Car Wars: Dominator ASP Versus Gauntlet Hellfire in GTA Online Speed Tests

5 GTA Online LS Tuners Cars Compared to Real Models, Toyota Supra Is Spot On