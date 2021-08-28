The Highly Customizable Karin Sultan RS Classic Arrives in GTA Online

Your weekly dose of GTA Online content is here, as Rockstar has just announced a new car is joining the game’s ever-growing garage, Shipwrecks, 2X GTA$ and RP on Auto Shops Client Jobs, Lester Contract Missions, and Select Stunt Races.
Also, the new update brings tripled salaries for Bodyguards and Associates, a new car price for the Pursuit Series, more unreleased cars to test on the track, and, finally, a bunch of discounts for vehicles, real estate and renovations.
GTA Online players who love collecting cars can now purchase the ultra-customizable Karin Sultan RS Classic from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. This one is a doozy since it can be both reliable and safe, as well as extremely fast.
Treasure hunters will be happy to know that Shipwrecks can now be spotted on the waterfront. They should contain treasure and scraps of clothing, which form an outfit when all seven parts are found. Keep in mind that just one Shipwreck per day can be found, so make sure to track whether you’ve found one each day via the Daily Collectibles section of the Interaction Menu.
The new prize for LS Car Meet members who place in the Top 2 in the Pursuit Series for 4 days in a row is the Annis Euros. Also, those who wish to try out new, unreleased cars can head to the Car Meet’s Test Track and take the new Karin Sultan RS Classic, the upcoming Ubermacht Cypher, and the Obey Tailgater S for a spin.
Finally, several cars are discounted for a limited time, so those who plan to grow their garages with additional vehicles can save a lot of money these days: Vapid Dominator GTT (30% off), Bravado Half-Track (40% off), Dinka Verus (40% off), Pegassi Tezeract (40% off), and Dewbauchee Specter (30% off).
