Emperor Vectre Joins GTA Online's Car List Alongside New Mission "The Lost Contract"

Each week Rockstar added new cars, modes, events and rewards to GTA Online to keep players invested in the game. The most recent Grand Theft Auto 5 update for Grand Theft Auto Online adds a new car, the Emperor Vectre, a new mission, new deals and rewards, as well as three cars for players to test. 6 photos



And if you want to test out new and unreleased cars, head to the Test Track and give these three cars a trial run: Pfister Growler, Dinka Jester RR, and Emperor Vectre. This is especially useful if you were planning to buy the newly added Emperor Vectre.



Those of you who consider themselves lucky can make a pit stop at The Diamond Casino & Resort to give the Lucky Wheel its daily spin. This week’s big prize is the Lampadati Michelli GT, a very powerful Italian import.



Also, Car Meet members who win 3 sprint races for 4 days in a row this week can win the Karin Futo GTX. Make sure to start a Sprint challenge from the Interaction Menu while inside the LS Car Meet.



The new The Lost Contract mission tasks players with gathering info about The Lost Motorcycle Club's operations, and then try to steal one of their trucks transporting the "goods." The new mission has now been added to the Job Board in the Auto Shop.



Last but not least, Rockstar is running a bunch of deals this week, so make sure to take advantage of any of them if you fancy new vehicles: Lampadati Tigon (-30%), Mammoth Squaddie (-30%), RO-86 Alkonost (-30%), Vapid Ellie (-40%), Grotti Itali GTO (-40%), and Executive Offices (-50%).



