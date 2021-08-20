Kart Krash: Full Auto Racing Mode Brings Total Carnage to GTA Online

This weekend kicks off in GTA Online with a brand-new mode, a new car, double rewards for exotic exports list, and a bunch of discounts for many of the rides included in the game. But first, let’s talk a bit about Kart Krash: Full Auto, a new mode in GTA Online and promises to bring “a new flavor of carnage.”
In Kart Krash: Full Auto, participants fight to be the last one surviving in teams or free-for-alls, using the weapons attached to their karts and various power-ups scattered across one of the seven maps to take their opponents out. It’s very similar Wreckfest’s deathmatch, although the formula is much older than this.
Keep in mind that if you plan to participate in this week’s Kart Krash: Full Auto races, you’ll get 2X GTA$ and RP, so if you’re looking for more money to buy that sweet ride, this is one of the ways to get it.
Next, we have a brand-new car that can now be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport, the Pfister Growler, a muscle car that sprints like a cheetah and purrs like and elephant in heat. If you’re looking for even more cars, you’ll be happy to know that members who place in the top 5 in 10 LS Car Meet Series Races (Pursuit or Street) will win the Vapid Dominator GTT that was added last week.
Also, a few cars will now be available to test out before they’re released. Apart from the Pfister Growler that has just been added this week, GTA Online players can head to the LS Car Meet and test out the Karin Sultan RS Classic, and the Vulcar Warrener HKR.
Throughout the week, Auto Shop owners who return cars on the Exotic Export List will receive 2X GTA$ and RP in return for their vehicles, including on bonus payments for completing the entire list.
Last but not least, several vehicles are now on sale in GTA Online, such as the Karin Futo GTX (30% off), Dinka Veto Classic (30% off), BF Weevil (40% off), Sea Sparrow (30% off), and Pegassi Toreador (30% off).
