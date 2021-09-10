The Karin Previon Hits GTA Online, Bonuses Now Live for All LS Car Meet Activities

Your weekly GTA Online fix is here to bring you new cars to purchase or test, bonuses on various activities and a bucketload of discounts on multiple vehicles. This week’s highlight is the Karin Previon, which was previously available to drive in the Car Meet’s Test Track.
While you can still give the new Karin Previon a quick spin at the Car Meet’s Test Track, you can actually purchase it starting this weekend if you want to expand your garage. Additionally, two other cars can now be tested at the same location, the Pfister Comet 2 and the Dinka RT3000.
Also, if you want to try your luck at the spinning wheel, visit the Diamon Casino & Resorts lobby this week and give the Lucky Wheel a spin and you could walk away with the gorgeous Truffade Adder.
This week’s Car Meet Prize is the Pfister Growler, so LS Car Meet members who win a total of 8 Sprint Races over the course of this week will get the car for free. Moreover, players who participate in any of the Car Meet’s Activities will receive double the usual Rep, including modifying rides in the Meet’s Mod Shop, participating in Sprints, Scrambles, as well as Races in the Street and Pursuit Series.
But wait, there’s more! GTA Online players will receive double rewards on Vehicle Vendetta regardless of what weaponry they choose to bring down the opposing team. Finally, Nightclub Warehouse stock production has been increased for the next seven days.
Players looking for a good bargain may also want to check out the following discounts: Declasse Hotring Sabre (40% off), Blimp (40% off), Lampadati Michelli GT (40% off), Overflod Imorgon (40% off), Buckingham Alpha-Z1 (40% off), Progen PR4 (30% off), and Annis ZR350 (30% off). Also, Nightclub properties, along with their upgrades and renovations are 40% off this week.
