Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Officially Unveiled

After many months of rumors and speculation, Rockstar has finally taken the wraps off Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, the hotly anticipated bundle meant to bring the first game of the iconic series to new audiences. 17 photos



Although the initial reports claimed the games will be released on mobile too, Rockstar announced that Android and iOS users will be able to play the remastered Grand Theft Auto games sometime in the first half of 2022.



From the tone of the press statement, it feels like Rockstar has been forced to come forward with an announcement due to the latest leaks surrounding the HD remasters of the three older Grand Theft Auto games. Earlier this week, icons and logos of the trilogy have been datamined from the company’s launcher, so people were quite anxious to find out what’s happening.



That being said, Rockstar did not share any imagery or videos showing the HD remasters, nor provided any details about the improvements fans should expect. However, the developer did say that all three games included in the bundle “will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.”



While the games will be sold in a package, Rockstar hasn’t been clear about whether or not gamers will be able to buy the upcoming titles individually or they will have to grab the entire collection.



We’re also promised more details about the trilogy in the coming weeks, and while price and release date might be equally important, I believe we should first see what we’re buying.



In the same piece of news, Rockstar announced that current versions of all three games will be removed from digital stores next week, so buy them now if you’re not interested in the remasters.



Finally, Rockstar announced that as part of the 20th anniversary celebration for Grand Theft Auto III, it will add special gear in



