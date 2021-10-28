Forza Horizon 5 Car List Updated with More Than a Dozen “Forza Edition” Vehicles

The car list for Forza Horizon 5 is already huge, yet it’s still being updated with new vehicles on a regular basis. We’re slightly more than a week away from the game’s release, and it looks like the team at Playground Games is determined to continue to update the car list until the last moment.
While many of the cars in Forza Horizon 5 are making a comeback, several vehicles will be added to the series for the first time. We’ve already reported about some of the cars that will make their debut in Forza Horizon 5 like the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW premium, the 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15, and the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
Today, the folks at Playground Games revealed a new set of special vehicles that will be available in Forza Horizon 5 on launch day. These are called “Forza Edition” vehicles and have been added to the Forza Horizon 5 confirmed car list this week.
There are no less than 13 “Forza Edition” vehicles that players will be able to unlock in Forza Horizon 5, and we’ve listed them all for you below:
The car list will be updated with new vehicles next week once again, since Playground Games claims that the list isn’t final yet. Forza Horizon 5 is set for release on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 7, but owners of Premium Edition will be able to play it starting November 5.
- Chevrolet Corvette Forza Edition
- Exomotive Exocet Off-Road Forza Edition
- Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition
- Maserati Gran Turismo S Forza Edition
- Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Forza Edition
- Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck Forza Edition
- Meyers Manx Forza Edition
- Morris Minor 1000 Forza Edition
- Nissan Fairlady Z Forza Edition
- Pagani Huayra BC Forza Edition
- Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS Forza Edition
- Volkswagen Beetle Forza Edition
