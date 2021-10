Forza Horizon 5 Car List Updated with More Than a Dozen “Forza Edition” Vehicles

Chevrolet Corvette Forza Edition

Exomotive Exocet Off-Road Forza Edition

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Forza Edition

Maserati Gran Turismo S Forza Edition

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR Forza Edition

Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck Forza Edition

Meyers Manx Forza Edition

Morris Minor 1000 Forza Edition

Nissan Fairlady Z Forza Edition

Pagani Huayra BC Forza Edition

Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Forza Edition

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Forza Edition

Volkswagen Beetle Forza Edition

While many of the cars in Forza Horizon 5 are making a comeback, several vehicles will be added to the series for the first time. We’ve already reported about some of the cars that will make their debut in Forza Horizon 5 like the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW premium, the 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15, and the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S.Today, the folks at Playground Games revealed a new set of special vehicles that will be available in Forza Horizon 5 on launch day. These are called “Forza Edition” vehicles and have been added to the Forza Horizon 5 confirmed car list this week.There are no less than 13 “Forza Edition” vehicles that players will be able to unlock in Forza Horizon 5, and we’ve listed them all for you below:The car list will be updated with new vehicles next week once again, since Playground Games claims that the list isn’t final yet. Forza Horizon 5 is set for release on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 7, but owners of Premium Edition will be able to play it starting November 5.