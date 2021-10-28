San Andreas Will Be the First Grand Theft Auto Game to Come to VR

Ok, Rockstar is not Bethesda (at least not yet), so it didn’t put its GTA series on just about any electronic device with a display like the Microsoft-owned developer did with the Elder Scrolls Skyrim. However, Bethesda at least announced that it’s working on the next installment in the Elder Scrolls series, while Rockstar has yet to reveal anything about Grand Theft Auto 6.
Fortunately, GTA fans are still being taken care of, as Rockstar is about to unleash the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, a bundle that includes the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, next month.
Apparently, that wasn’t the only thing that Rockstar worked on in the last couple of years. The developer announced today it has teamed up with Facebook to bring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Oculus Quest 2, the social network’s VR headset.
As per Facebook’s statement, this project has been in development for many years, and while no footage has been shown during the company’s VR-centric Connect event, we’re promised more information in the not-so-distant future.
“Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming’s most iconic open worlds.”
The idea of roaming the streets of Los Santos in VR sounds interesting, so if you own an Oculus Quest 2, it’s definitely worth a try. We doubt many will buy an Oculus Quest 2 just to be able to play GTA: San Andreas, a VR headset that costs as low as $300, but if you’re mildly interested in VR gaming, the Oculus Quest 2 already benefits from a decent library of games, including Beat Saber, Population: One, and Blade & Sorcery: Nomad.
Since we haven’t been shown anything about the VR version of San Andreas, we can safely assume that it won’t launch this year, but a 2022 release seems quite plausible.
Apparently, that wasn’t the only thing that Rockstar worked on in the last couple of years. The developer announced today it has teamed up with Facebook to bring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to Oculus Quest 2, the social network’s VR headset.
As per Facebook’s statement, this project has been in development for many years, and while no footage has been shown during the company’s VR-centric Connect event, we’re promised more information in the not-so-distant future.
“Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming’s most iconic open worlds.”
The idea of roaming the streets of Los Santos in VR sounds interesting, so if you own an Oculus Quest 2, it’s definitely worth a try. We doubt many will buy an Oculus Quest 2 just to be able to play GTA: San Andreas, a VR headset that costs as low as $300, but if you’re mildly interested in VR gaming, the Oculus Quest 2 already benefits from a decent library of games, including Beat Saber, Population: One, and Blade & Sorcery: Nomad.
Since we haven’t been shown anything about the VR version of San Andreas, we can safely assume that it won’t launch this year, but a 2022 release seems quite plausible.