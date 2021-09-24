GTA Online Update Brings Triple Rewards on Tron-like Adversary Mode Deadline

Rockstar announced this week’s GTA Online update drops some decent rewards for those going for certain activities in the game. Although there are no new cars added, if you play GTA Online this week, you are guaranteed to receive the White & Red Nagasaki Hoodie, free of charge.
But the highlight of the update is triple rewards for Deadline, the Tron-like Adversary Mode where four players are trying to take each other out by using their bike’s energy trail to block their rivals’ paths. The good news is you don’t necessarily have to win to get the rewards, so as long as you participate in a round of Deadline, you’ll earn triple the usual GTA$ and RP.
Next in line we have double GTA$ when completing Meth and Cocaine MC Sell Missions. These rewards will be available starting today and through September 29, so there’s plenty of time to dump your drugs in Los Santos and get these bonuses.
Furthermore, Rockstar announced that all LS Car Meet members who compete in the Pursuit Series this week will receive double the usual Rep. Also, those who manage to place in the Top 5 of the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row will go home with a Karin Previon.
This week, GTA Online players can see how the Emperor Vectre, Karin Futo GTX, and Dinka Jester RR fare between the columns. All three cars are now available on the Car Meet’s Test Track.
If you feel like Lady Fortuna is on your side this week, don’t forget to stop by The Diamon Casino & Resort to give the Lucky Wheel a spin and you might walk away with GTA$, RP, clothes, snacks, plus many mystery prizes. On top of that, this week on the podium is the Nagasaki Outlaw, a buggy designed for adrenaline addicts.
Finally, this week’s discounts include 40% off the cost of any MC Clubhouses and Clubhouses Upgrades, as well as 50% off for Cocaine Lockups and Meth Labs along with their Upgrades and Modifications.
Next in line we have double GTA$ when completing Meth and Cocaine MC Sell Missions. These rewards will be available starting today and through September 29, so there’s plenty of time to dump your drugs in Los Santos and get these bonuses.
Furthermore, Rockstar announced that all LS Car Meet members who compete in the Pursuit Series this week will receive double the usual Rep. Also, those who manage to place in the Top 5 of the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row will go home with a Karin Previon.
This week, GTA Online players can see how the Emperor Vectre, Karin Futo GTX, and Dinka Jester RR fare between the columns. All three cars are now available on the Car Meet’s Test Track.
If you feel like Lady Fortuna is on your side this week, don’t forget to stop by The Diamon Casino & Resort to give the Lucky Wheel a spin and you might walk away with GTA$, RP, clothes, snacks, plus many mystery prizes. On top of that, this week on the podium is the Nagasaki Outlaw, a buggy designed for adrenaline addicts.
Finally, this week’s discounts include 40% off the cost of any MC Clubhouses and Clubhouses Upgrades, as well as 50% off for Cocaine Lockups and Meth Labs along with their Upgrades and Modifications.