GTA Remastered Trilogy Leak Was Mostly Accurate, Except for One Key Detail

There’s a lot happening on the Grand Theft Auto front this year, and in addition to the enhanced version of GTA V coming to new-gen consoles in the fall, it now looks like Rockstar is also working on a so-called GTA Remastered Trilogy that would breathe fresh life into old-school titles in the franchise.
In other words, information that surfaced last week suggested that Rockstar plans remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, and the best news is the game wouldn’t just launch on PC and consoles but also on mobile devices.
So if you ever hoped to launch Grand Theft Auto on your iPhone, there’s a chance you’ll be able to do it rather sooner than later once this remastered trilogy gets the go-ahead.
But according to tipster Tom Henderson, who has previously offered tons of details about the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, while the trilogy leak is mostly accurate, there’s just one little tidbit that may not be correct: the release date.
The original report suggested the GTA Remastered Trilogy would go live in the fall of the year, possibly in October, with consoles to get it first. The mobile and the PC versions would land in 2022, according to this report.
But Henderson says the remastered versions of GTA would actually go live next year on all platforms, possibly as Rockstar wants to focus entirely on the enhanced version of GTA V launching on new-gen consoles in the fall.
On the other hand, the late 2021 release date for the trilogy aligns with previous hints dropped by Rockstar itself.
“In honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share, including some specifically for GTA Online players,” Rockstar previously said.
So right now, the release date of the trilogy is the only one left uncertain, but the good news is that all signs seem to be suggesting the remastered versions are indeed happening. As for GTA 6, you’d better not hold your breath for the game, as it’s very unlikely to land before 2025.
I wasn't going to mention the GTA Remastered Trilogy, because everything I've heard has been covered - The only difference is that I don't believe the launch time frame is correct.— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 18, 2021