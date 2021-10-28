1967 Plymouth Barracuda Saved 20 Years Ago Can’t Stop Dreaming About a Full Restoration

5 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Flaunts V10 Swap, Will Make Hellcats Go Into Hiding

1967 was a pretty big year for the Barracuda , as the car received a full redesign, as well as new body styles that had a major contribution to a substantial sales increase for this model year. 11 photos



However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the 383 was a monster. In fact, it kind of was, only that this didn’t happen on the Barracuda. The same unit developed 325 horsepower on the



The Barracuda that we have here was born with a 273 (4.4-liter) under the hood, according to the VIN code provided by eBay seller



As you can easily figure out with just a few clicks on the photos that we’ve included in our gallery, this Barracuda doesn’t necessarily come in the best shape, and the reason is as simple as it could be.



It’s a project car in all regards, and the seller says the car was originally purchased some twenty years ago specifically to be restored. If it wasn’t obvious already, this never happened, so the Barracuda is now hoping to get yet another chance to get back on the road.



Very little has been shared about the engine, but the V8 was running properly before it was parked, so you probably need to inspect everything on your own this time.



It remains to be seen if the car receives another chance to get back to the mint condition a '67 Barracuda deserves, but at the time of writing, no offers have been received. The starting bid is $5,500.

